Moto G Stylus is coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless

The Galaxy Note 21’s absence this year might not be sorely missed with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and, eventually, the Galaxy S21 FE. Not everyone with a penchant for styluses, however, might be keen on spending thousands of bucks for one. That’s where Motorola’s line of stylus-toting budget phones comes in, and the Moto G Stylus 5G is the latest in that line that will grace both AT&T’s and Cricket Wireless’ shelves soon.

Comparing the Galaxy Note and Moto G Stylus lines is like comparing apples to oranges. They’re both fruits, in this case, related to each other by a small stick. That’s where the similarities end there, however, and the Moto G Stylus 5G targets a very specific market with its specs and price point.

Unlike its non-5G namesake, the Moto G Stylus 5G gets its network connectivity chops from a lower mid-range Snapdragon 480 chipset. That’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For a phone of its tier, it is proud of its four cameras, composed of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The real selling point is, of course, that stick that you can use on the large 6.8-inch Full HD+ display. It’s not exactly the same active, pressure-sensitive S Pen of Samsung, but it at least now has a trigger when you pull out the stylus from its silo. You can even take notes on the screen without unlocking the phone first.

Even better is the price tag of the Moto G Stylus 5G. Starting July 16, AT&T will offer the phone for $5 a month with a 36-month plan for a limited time only. On Cricket Wireless, the phone will arrive much earlier on July 9 and will sell for $149.99 for existing customers and $99.99 for new subscribers.