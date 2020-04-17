Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are now available in the US

Just because many places are locked down doesn’t mean people will stop buying or even wanting new phones. On the contrary, the situation may have even caused demand to spike up faster than manufacturers could supply. People, however, are also getting more cautious about their spending habits, especially for non-essentials. That is why Motorola’s announcement of the US availability of its two latest mid-range phones is timely but, at the same time, might also be poorly time as well.

The Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus aren’t completely new. Announced back in February, these phones carry the mid-range Moto G brand beyond the numbered models. They don’t really offer much over the Moto G8 line but do add a few unique features that give justice to their names.

The Moto G Power, as most may have guessed or read by now, comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that, together with a decent but meager Snapdragon 665, is bound to last you more than a day of use. Adopting the new punch-hole cutout design could also give it an edge over its rivals at this price point.

The Moto G Stylus is admittedly a bit more interesting, bearing what is the company’s first stylus phone. It’s no Galaxy Note, of course, but the thin stick, like those on LG’s own Stylo line, is still better than a finger when it comes to scribbling things down.

The new #motog family is on-sale and ready for you. Like to get creative? Need a big battery? The moto g stylus and moto g power have you covered. #hellomotohttps://t.co/0jM8nCR3kN pic.twitter.com/CNjwojjblY — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 16, 2020

The Moto G Stylus is now available unlocked directly from Motorola for $299.99 while the Moto G Power sells for $249.99. Those are definitely competitive prices but these two are now launching against the backdrop of the 2020 iPhone SE and the Galaxy S10 Lite. They may be competing on different tiers but consumers might find it harder to opt for the mid-range phones when Samsung and Apple phones are also within reach.