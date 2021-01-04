Moto G Stylus 2021 leak is literally big

One of the arguments often thrown against using a stylus on a phone is the smaller screen size compared even to the smallest tablets. While smartphones these days are huge compared to the very first iPhones that were used to mock the first Galaxy Note, writing much less drawing on them even with a stick can still be a cramped experience. One solution would be to actually make the phone larger and that seems to be the strategy Motorola will be using for this year’s Moto G Stylus successor.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, perhaps better known as @OnLeaks, got hold of some juicy information about the Moto G Stylus 2021, at least a lot more than what a premature Amazon listing revealed. The biggest detail, both figuratively and literally, is the size of the phone at 169.6 mm x 73.7 mm x 8.8 mm, making it larger than even the already large Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Unfortunately, the actual screen size is smaller at 6.8 inches and, considering it might only have a FHD+ resolution, the pixel density will be terribly lower as well.

The phablet will also sport 4 cameras on a camera bump that is rectangular only because it encompasses the LED flash as well. An unnamed 48 megapixel sensor leads the pack which includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 16MP camera hides underneath a punch-hole cutout in the corner.

There are still some critical details missing from this info dump, most especially confirmation of the Snapdragon 675 leaked by others. @OnLeaks’s sources also claim that the fingerprint scanner will still be on the Motorola “bat wing” logo on the back, not at the side. All sources seem to at least agree that there will still be a headphone jack.

All in all, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is well-positioned to take on the LG Stylo 7, also previously leaked. Given both only make use of a passive stick, they’re far from rivaling the Galaxy Note series in any capacity but their significantly lower price tags put them on a different market tier anyway.