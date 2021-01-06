Moto G Stylus 2021 is the Moto G Pro 2021 to maximize confusion

Gone are the days when Motorola’s product lines were straightforward and easy to remember. In its desire to inundate the market with as many smartphones as it could, it launched several variants of a single generation, with some of them getting launched in other markets under a different name. It seems that changing this strategy isn’t part of Motorola’s resolution and even tipsters have been confused between the 2021 successors of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Pro.

It’s not unusual for tipsters to contradict one another but the popular ones try to corroborate and collaborate so that information looks more cohesive and, therefore, believable. Of course, their sources might be in disagreement in the first place, like what happened between Evan Blass, a.k.a. evleaks, and Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer regarding the Moto G Stylus 2021. It turns out, they were actually referring to two different but very similar phones.

The two agree in most cases like the stylus phone’s larger 6.8-inch screen and size. That said, evleaks claimed that would only have a 2MP macro sensor while OnLeaks’ sources say it would have a 5MP macro camera. evleaks also put the fingerprint scanner to the side of the phone while OnLeaks’ version still had it on the back.

It turns out, evleaks was technically correct in that he was actually referring to the Moto G Stylus 2021. What OnLeaks got, on the other hand, was information for the Moto G Pro 2021 that would be heading for Europe. This mirrors the same duality of the first Moto G Stylus and Moto G Pro last year, which were almost two sides of the same coin with slight differences and different market availability.

Of course, that will not sit well for those who get the short end of the stick but that is how the smartphone market works. There is no word yet on when the phones will be announced but, going by last year’s schedule, it could happen in very early February.