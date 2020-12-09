Moto G Stylus (2021) briefly pops up on Amazon

It’s not that easy to keep track of Motorola’s G family, especially when it went beyond numbers and suffixed words to its name. Sure, some like “Power” easily describe the powerful batteries that some models pack but the likes of “Play” and “Plus” are harder to differentiate. And then came the Moto G Stylus earlier this year, bringing along with it a passive stick for note-takers and doodlers. That might have been a relatively successful endeavor because Motorola is apparently following it up with a 2021 upgrade.

Like the rest of its clan, the $300 Moto G Stylus pretty much offered a budget version of the LG Stylo line which, in turn, is already a budget version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note. Instead of a sophisticated and expensive active pen, however, the Moto G Stylus gives owners a passive stick to act like a very thin finger. One that you didn’t have to buy separately and can securely stow away inside the phone’s body when not in use.

That may have appealed to a good number of Motorola’s customers, enough to warrant this Moto G Stylus (2021) that appeared on Amazon and then vanished in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, the Internet never really forgets and we get a glimpse of the upcoming phone, presuming it’s the real deal. The listing is thin on details but previous leaks help fill in the blanks.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) shown above looks more like the Moto G9 Plus that was launched just a few months ago. it has a large rectangular camera bump, not unlike this year’s other smartphones, that supposedly houses four cameras led by a 48MP sensor. There is a single punch-hole cutout on the front with the same 16MP selfie shooter as this year’s Moto G Stylus.

The screen is also larger, now 6.81 inches instead of 6.4 but the FHD+ resolution remains. Rumors claim that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor but with the rest of the specs remaining mostly the same, the Amazon price of $340 looks more like an error.