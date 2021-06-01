Moto G Stylus 2021 5G might be coming to the US

When rumors about Motorola’s smartphone lineup for early 2021 started this year, there was a slight bit of confusion regarding its stylus-toting model. The Moto G Stylus that was first leaked and which looked more interesting never came to pass and was later rumored to launch under a different name. It turns out that there may have been some truth to this and the very same Moto G Stylus 2021 will be coming exclusively to the US with 5G capabilities.

Last January, famed tipster OnLeaks showed off what was first believed to be the Moto G Stylus 2021. It looked decent for what is really a mid-range phone and sported a square camera bump that was common among higher-tier phones. What was actually launched, however, didn’t match that leak, at least in terms of design, and it was initially believed that the classier-looking phone would be called the Moto G Pro 2021.

That, too, didn’t happen but it seems that the phone will actually launch after all. According to another tipster, what OnLeaks showed before was the Moto G Stylus 5G. He also notes that this phone has 256GB of storage inside, twice the capacity of the LTE model.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

Unfortunately, there isn’t any other information about this model, especially when it’s due to launch. The biggest question is which processor will be used in this smartphone since Qualcomm now has quite a few mid-range Snapdragon chips capable of 5G connectivity.

Unless there are other changes, however, we can expect the Moto G Stylus 5G to be nearly similar to its LTE counterparty. That includes the same whopping 6.8-inch screen, 48MP camera, and, of course, its eponymous stylus.