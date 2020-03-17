Moto E6s brings dual cameras to an entry-level Android phone

Many fans of the Motorola brand may be eagerly awaiting the company’s next true flagship phone but there are those that love ol’ Moto for its wallet-friendly, dirt-cheap phones. Almost as if biding its time a big announcement, Motorola has just launched the Moto E6s to add to its budget lineup. For those following closely, however, might have a sense of deja vu.

As with any member of Motorola’s E series, the Moto E6s, stylized as “moto e6s to make lives so much simpler, is nothing to write home about in terms of specs. The 2.0 GHz octa-core processor will be enough for day-to-day mobile use, especially with only 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage. The large 6.1-inch HD+ display at least looks modern with a tiny waterdrop notch.

Motorola is particularly proud of the dual-camera setup, something that is admittedly still uncommon on phones at this price tier. That, however, is composed of a 13 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor for bokeh simulation. The front camera, however, is a measly 5 megapixel shooter.

Those who keep tabs on Motorola’s myriad models might see some resemblance to the Moto E6 Plus from mid-2019, both in specs and even in part of the design. There are differences, of course, but not enough to have a clear distinction between the two. Motorola may retire the older model to give way to the new.

Motorola is leaving it up to local markets and retailers to announce the price for the Moto E6s but it is expected to just be around 99 GBP, roughly $120. Curiously, India also has a Moto E6s with slightly similar specs but a higher memory configuration selling for 7,999 RMB or around $110.