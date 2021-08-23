Most Americans now accept evolution as education eclipses religion

Amid America’s increasing transition from religion to more secular worldviews, a new study has found that the nation is similarly undergoing a shift in acceptance of evolution, reporting that many of those who continue to reject it are also followers of religious fundamentalism. Education is largely to thank for the expansion of acceptance, according to the researchers.

Based on 35 years’ worth of survey data, a new study from the University of Michigan reports that more than half of America accepts the theory of evolution. This majority acceptance has only been the case for the past few years, with the greatest changes taking place over the last decade or so. A drop in religiosity and an increase in public education are credited for the change.

Of note, the surveys used to assess Americans’ acceptance of evolution involved the statement, “Human beings, as we know them today, developed from earlier species of animals.” Individuals who took the survey were required to give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. The surveys were collected starting in 1985.

From 1985 to 2007, the US ranked second to last among developed nations when it came to acceptance of evolution. It was only over the past decade that things started changing in a big way, according to the survey analysis, with the US hitting 54-percent acceptance across the nation in 2019.

An increase in education, particularly the number of people who proceed through college education, is seemingly driving the change. Likewise, though to a lesser degree, Americans have reported becoming less religious over recent years; beyond that, the number of religious people who accept evolution hit 32-percent by 2019 compared to a lowly 8-percent in 1988.

At this point, the researchers say that religious fundamentalism is likely going to be the largest issue preventing an increased acceptance of evolution. This may become particularly problematic as politics grow increasingly polarized and politicization dominants religious fundamentalism. While 83-percent of Democrats accepted evolution in 2019, for example, only 34-percent of Republicans accepted the science.