Mortal Kombat movie release date and first poster

Today the first poster was released for the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie reboot. This movie was originally set for a 2020 release, but was given a bit of a bump thanks to COVID-19 and that whole “all the theaters are closed” thing that happened. Today a poster for the movie was released, complete with a real and hopefully final release date. This movie’s actually headed to THEATERS… for real!

Mortal Kombat (2021) will be released in theaters on April 16, 2021. It’ll also be released (at the same time) on HBO MAX. This is one of the many films that’ll be released to theaters and on HBO MAX at the same time this year, thanks to the big announcement back in December.

Thie movie features Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Josh Lawson as Kano. Mehcad Brooks will play the part of Jax, Joe Taslim wil be Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada is Scorpoion, and Tadanobu Asano will be Raiden. Chin Han will be Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer will be Mileena, and Kung Lao will be played by Max Huang.

This new Mortal Kombat movie will be directed by Simon McQuoid. He’s known primarily for his work on commercial spots for major companies like HP, Dr Pepper, Netflix, Volkswagen, Logitech, Nissan, Halo (video game franchise), Duracell, PlayStation, H&R Block, and most recently a set of commercials for Call of Duty (video game franchise).

If what we’ve seen from this director of short films remains true for Mortal Kombat, we’re going to see a commercially-viable monster. The last time this happened, with a commercial-sort of director getting ahold of a major motion picture, we got Alien: Resurrection. Cross your fingers for the best!