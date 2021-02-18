Mortal Kombat 2021 red band trailer revealed: Outworld!

Today we get our first look at a full-length trailer for the next Mortal Kombat movie. This Mortal Kombat (2021) will be ready to roll in April of 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days from theatrical release). This trailer is a cool two minutes and thirty seconds of intrigue, with plenty of promises about BLOOD.

Mortal Kombat (2021) was directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by E Bennet Walsh, Todd Garner, and James Wan. McQuoid is also listed as a producer, and we’ve got a handle on the roles several actors will play, too!

The main character, it would appear, is actor Lewis Tan, who plays a “brand new character to the Mortal Kombat universe” named Cole Young. Young was born with a “strange dragon marking” and – surprise! Someone else has that marking, too! It’s Jax, our favorite Special Forces Major who also has a tip for Cole – run!

Cole’s being hunted by Sub-Zero – Jax knows this isn’t going to turn out great if Cole doesn’t get some help. Jax suggests that Cole should go see Sonya Blade, and they’re all brought to the temple of Lord Raiden!

There, our fighting friends meet “experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano.” It’s not yet clear if Kano is the same character as he is in every single other Mortal Kombat property – AKA Sonya Blade’s worst enemy.

Then they all fight, and bash heads, and there’s plenty of death. All the fatalities fit to keep the film in the R category, but not quite NC-17. This film needs to be able to actually get in to physical theaters… for whatever reason. Cross your fingers we see plenty of Outworld’s own Emperor Shang Tsung and don’t scrimp on GORO. NOTE: We have no confirmation of Goro just yet – just crossing fingers and toes.