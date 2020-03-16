More TV shows and movies suspend production over coronavirus

Last week, it was revealed that dozens of television shows had been ‘paused’ in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. That number continued to climb over the weekend, with production on dozens of other shows and movies being temporarily suspended. The change impacts both existing and upcoming television shows, as well as production on a number of movies.

Some TV show production has been suspended indefinitely in light of the outbreaks; others have been paused for only a couple of weeks, including the movie Samaritan starring Sylvester Stallone. Production has also been stopped on the movie Endgame starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, Fantastic Beasts 3, and King Richard from Warner Bros.

Likewise, Amazon Studios revealed today that it has stopped production on its Lord of the Rings original in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Netflix’s The Witcher has also been grounded due to the virus; this is one of several Netflix shows that have temporarily suspended production, other examples including Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie.

Streaming services and movie studios aren’t the only companies impacted by the new outbreaks. Popular broadcast television sitcom Last Man Standing has also paused its production despite nearly completing its eight-season and The Orville from Seth MacFarlane has shut down.

As well, production on Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders has been suspended. The news isn’t surprising — in addition to bans on large groups of people and the need to protect staff, a number of actors have tested positive for the coronavirus virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more.

In addition to its impact on production, a number of finished movies that were scheduled to premiere this month have been indefinitely postponed.