More fresh basil recalled over intestinal parasite risk

A few months after its last recall, Shenandoah Growers Inc has recalled additional fresh basil products over the risk of contamination with the Cyclospora parasite, which can potentially lead to an intestinal infection called Cyclosporiasis. The voluntary recall has been made ‘out of an abundance of caution,’ the company says, noting that it involves fresh organic basil packed at its Indianapolis facility.

Cyclospora is, according to the Centers for Disease Control, a microscopic parasite that, when consumed via contaminated food or water, can cause an infection. The symptoms caused by Cyclosporiasis start around a week after the contaminated food is eaten, and includes things like weight loss, loss of appetite, bloating, gas, fatigue, nausea, and watery diarrhea.

In late November 2020, Shenandoah Growers recalled about 15,000 units of its fresh basil product over the parasite risk. In a new recall published February 8, the company announced that it is recalling another 3,240 units of fresh organic basil — which was sold packaged in clamshell containers — over the same potential risk.

Multiple lot codes are covered by the recall — they, as well as the container sizes, locations, UPCs, brands, and pack dates — can be found in the recall notice on the FDA’s website. The basil originates from Colombia, was harvested by the farm Puerto Vallarta Herbs SAS, and was imported by Organic Destiny (Vallarta Organics LLC).

The recalled lots of basil were distributed in the following states through retail stores on February 3 and 4:

– Illinois

– Indiana

– Iowa

– Michigan

– Minnesota

– Mississippi

– Missouri

– Ohio

– Tennessee

– Wisconsin