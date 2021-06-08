Mophie’s MagSafe accessories come with an adapter for your Android

Mophie has launched a new range of accessories that work with MagSafe on Apple’s iPhone 12, attaching not only chargers and batteries but things like vent mounts. In addition, Mophie also has an adapter to use the new Snap system with other, non-MagSafe phones, whether they be older iPhones or Android devices, as well as Snap+ accessories that include Qi wireless charging.

That Snap adapter – which will be included with all Snap accessories, or available in a two-pack for $19.95 – is a slim, metallic ring that sticks to the back of a phone. It allows them to be compatible with all Snap and Snap+ accessories.

There’ll be six Snap and Snap+ accessories to begin with. The most basic is the Snap Vent Mount ($29.95) which holds a phone in place in the car. It doesn’t have wireless charging support, though the Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount ($49.95) adds that, with an included 20W USB-C car adapter.

The Snap+ Wireless Charger ($34.95) is an alternative to Apple’s own MagSafe. It can deliver up to 15W of Qi wireless charging power to Android phones, and up to 7.5W to iPhones. It’ll also charge through lightweight phone cases, Mophie says.

The Snap+ Juice Pack Mini ($49.95) picks up one of Mophie’s more popular products from recent years. It’s a compact, 5,000 mAh battery which clings to the back of an iPhone 12 or a Snap adapter-equipped device. There’s USB-C input/output – to charge it, or use it to charge other devices with up to 12W – and a four-LED power indicator.

The Snap+ Wireless Stand aims for a spot on your desk, with 7.5W of Qi power for your iPhone, or up to 15W for an Android device. It can hold the phone in landscape or portrait orientation.

Finally, the Snap+ Powerstation Stand ($69.95) is the most complex of the new range. It’s both a desk-stand and a 10,000 mAh battery, with 7.5W of wireless charging support for iPhone and 10W for Android. It can also deliver up to 20W via USB-C PD. Underneath, there’s a standard one-quarter inch tripod socket; Mophie is pitching it as the perfect accessory for vloggers, who want a way to both mount their phone for video streaming and to also not have to worry about running low on battery while they do it.

The Snap+ Wireless Stand and Snap+ Powerstation Stand will go on sale this summer/fall. All of the other Snap/Snap+ products are available from today.