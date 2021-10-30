Mopar teases its SEMA show cars

SEMA 2021 kicks off in Las Vegas on November 2 and closes on the fifth. Each year the show has some of the coolest customized vehicles you’ll see anywhere on display in the halls. Mopar has confirmed it is taking seven vehicles to the show from several brands under the Mopar umbrella.

One of the vehicles is the Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept meant to show how off-road fans could build on the plug-in hybrid vehicle using factory-backed parts and accessories from Jeep Performance Parts. The Wrangler has a two-inch suspension lift, JPP bead-lock capable wheels, 37-inch tires, underbody rock lights, and more. It also has a special front bumper and a Gorilla Glass windshield.

The vehicle is painted in Ivory Pearl on the outside and has JPP tube doors, rock rails, and more. Other touches include a custom instrument panel, blue seats, and trail-rail management system to secure gear. Jeep is also taking the Wrangler Overlook that started with a four-door Wrangler Sahara and turned it into a three-row vehicle with seating for more people and lots of custom parts.

The Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept gets custom paint, wheels, and a special cargo box on the roof. The Kaiser Jeep M725 concept started as a vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance before being completely refitted to be the ultimate off-road support machine.

A RAM 1500 TRX RexRunner concept will be on display featuring 702 horsepower and 650 pound-foot of torque with 37-inch tires and custom wheels. It has Ash Gray paint and Mopar Blue accents and lots of accessory lighting and custom suspension, and more. The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman started with a 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4 x 4. It then received custom paint and a special bed rack system for carrying tools and supplies for work or dear for play.

One of the coolest vehicles is the Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept. It’s based on a 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Wide-body with 70s design elements. The interior also has wood panel trim and a seat with green and yellow plaid inserts to remind of the original 1970 Challenger.