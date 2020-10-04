Monster Hunter teaser trailer arrives: Get your first look at the monsters

Next year, Sony Pictures Entertainment will release a theatrical movie based on the Monster Hunter game franchise from Capcom. We already know quite a bit about the movie, which is being directed by Paul W. S. Anderson with Milla Jovovich in the starring role. A big question about the film has remained, however, and it’s an important one: what do the monsters look like? Now we know.

Sony Pictures has published an official teaser trailer of the upcoming Monster Hunter movie that includes a brief, but quite dramatic look at the Black Diablos, one of the subspecies from the Monster Hunter universe. Though the trailer is very short, the depiction of the monster leaves nothing to the imagination.

The teaser doesn’t really give us anything more than a look at the monster — there is a very brief appearance of soldiers with big guns who are caught off guard by the explosion of sand and rage, but not much else. Fans see a minigun, but there’s no appearance of swords — though we do know that they’ll be making an appearance in the movie.

The arrival of this trailer means it likely won’t be long before we see other similar, longer trailers that’ll provide a better look at the adaptation and its general design. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters next year, but it’s yet to be seen how quickly the movie industry recovers from the current pandemic and things could end up changing.

Many movies have been bumped ahead to later release dates due to movie theater closures and other pandemic-related issues, including consumer unwillingness to see movies in theaters. This has resulted in many feature films that have been released on digital rather than in theaters as planned, the latest example being Warner Bros.’ The Witches.