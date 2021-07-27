Monster Hunter Rise trailer reveals crossover with fan-favorite Capcom game

Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise will soon be getting another collaboration with a classic Capcom game, after the first collaboration celebrated the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2. This next collaboration – simply called Capcom Collab 2 – is a crossover with the game Okami, which former Capcom subsidiary Clover Studio created and first released in 2006.

Okami has become something of a cult classic throughout the years, and you’ll still find people who talk about it fondly today. In Okami, you play as Amaterasu, a goddess from Japanese mythology who takes the form of a white wolf. This collaboration, it seems, will give Monster Hunter Rise players a layered armor set that will make their Palamute companion look like Amaterasu.

The finished look of the layered armor is pretty good, and you can see it in the trailer embedded above. The collaboration will be going live in Monster Hunter Rise on July 30th, and for now, at least, the Amaterasu layered armor set seems to be the only thing going live with this update.

Players will unlock the armor set by completing an event quest, the details of which are unknown at the moment. Layered armor is essentially Capcom’s name for vanity or cosmetic sets, meaning that the Amaterasu armor can be layered on top of your Palamute’s usual armor loadout so that they adopt the look of Amaterasu while keeping the stats and bonuses granted by their actual armor.

All in all, this looks like a solid collaboration, and it makes us wonder which Capcom games are next on the crossover list. We’ll let you know when the next collaboration is revealed in August, but for now, look out for this crossover to launch on July 30th.