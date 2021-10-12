Monster Hunter Rise players will need to start over on PC

A couple of weeks ago, Capcom finally revealed the release date for Monster Hunter Rise on PC. The game has been available on Switch since March of this year, and now we know it’ll be arriving on PC in January 2022. In the time since Capcom’s release date announcement, there’s been some question as to whether or not Monster Hunter Rise will support cross-saves and cross-play between the Switch and PC versions. Finally, we have an answer to that question, but unfortunately, it’s probably not what fans want to hear.

In a tweet published to the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, Capcom revealed that cross-save and cross-play functionality won’t be possible between the Switch and PC versions of the game. “We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time,” the tweet reads. “As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

So, if you already played Monster Hunter Rise on Switch and were planning to pick it up again when it launches on PC, you’re going to have to start the adventure over. While we’re sure there are some – perhaps even many – Monster Hunter die-hards out there who are excited by the notion of starting Monster Hunter Rise fresh, we also wouldn’t be surprised to hear that there’s a number of players who started on Switch hoping they’d eventually be able to transfer their progress to the PC version.

Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC on January 12th, 2022. When Capcom revealed the PC version’s release date, it also said that at launch, the PC version would have all of the content released for the Switch version through the end of November 2021.

Capcom also recently revealed an expansion for Monster Hunter Rise called Sunbreak. While details on Sunbreak are still few and far between, we know that it’ll be out in summer 2022 and that it should be launching simultaneously for both the Switch and PC versions.