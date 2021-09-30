Monster Hunter Rise PC release date finally revealed

Earlier this year, Capcom launched Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch with the promise that the game would be coming to PC at some point in 2022. After months of waiting, PC players finally got a release date for the game today. Beyond that, Capcom also detailed which post-launch content will be in the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise at release.

If you’ve been holding out for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, the date to mark on your calendar is January 12th, 2022. Capcom will also release a demo for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise on October 13th, which will feature all 14 weapon types and three missions of varying difficulty for both solo play and multiplayer. As well, that demo will also feature a few tutorials for players who may be new to the Monster Hunter series.

With today’s announcement comes confirmation that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – the expansion revealed during last week’s Nintendo Direct – will be coming to both Switch and PC in summer 2022. In addition, Capcom says that the PC version will launch with all of the DLC released for the Switch version through the end of November 2022. Presumably, any new content released for the Switch version between the end of November and January 12th will come to the PC version shortly after launch, but Capcom says it will share more details about that at a later date.

Some PC-only features we can look forward to include 4K and ultrawide (21:9) support along with uncapped framerates. A listing for the game is already live on Steam, complete with minimum and recommended PC specs. It’s there we learn that, at a minimum, the game will require an Intel Core i3-4130/Core i5-3470 or an AMD FX-6100 paired with either an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 or an AMD Radeon RX 550 and 8GB of RAM. That will only be good for 1080p30 gameplay on the low preset, so that’s pretty close to the bare minimum spec for running Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise netted some solid reception when it launched on Switch earlier in the year, so there are likely quite a few people waiting for this PC debut. We’ll let you know when Capcom shares more about the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, but for now, take note of that January 12th release date.