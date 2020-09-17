Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin head to Switch next year

While the reveal of Ori and the Will of the Wisps during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase was certainly surprising, it wasn’t the only big announcement we saw. Nintendo actually led the show with the reveal of two new Monster Hunter games: Monster Hunter Rise, which is more in line with the traditional Monster Hunter experience, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a story-based RPG. Both titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Of the two titles, Monster Hunter Rise got the most attention today. Capcom says that the game will take place in a new location called Kamura Village, which will offer new hunting grounds and “maps with no loading times” – a pretty big boast. While gameplay should be similar to previous entries in the Monster Hunter series, Rise will make some new additions, particularly when it comes to navigation.

In today’s trailer, we saw the reveal of Wirebugs, which basically serve as a grappling hook that be used either from the ground of mid-air. Players will also get a new pet companion in this game called Palamutes. The canine companion to Palicoes, Palamutes can be ridden in the field and offer players new combat options. Palicoes aren’t going anywhere though, and in single player, you’ll be able to take your Palico and Palamute companion out on adventures with you (in co-op, which supports up to four players, you’ll have to pick between the two before you set out).

Capcom also confirmed today that Monster Hunter Rise will introduce a new flagship monster called Magnamalo, along with other newcomers like Aknosom and Tetranadon. We’ll see more additions beyond those three and return monsters for previous games as well.

As you might expect, Monster Hunter Rise will be available in three different editions: a Standard Edition for $59.99; a Deluxe Edition for $69.99 that includes a DLC voucher that can be redeemed for a collection of in-game content; and a Collector’s Edition for $100 that contains everything from the Deluxe Edition but also serves up a Mangamalo amiibo, a monster sticker pack, and an enamel pin. Monster Hunter Rise is out on Switch on March 26th, 2021.

Far less is known about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, with Capcom only saying that players will assume the role of a Monster Rider. Apparently, your goal is to build relationships and form bonds with monsters, not necessarily hunt them. Capcom says the game will offer “a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests, and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series.”

More details on Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be shared in the future, Capcom said today. You can check out the trailers for both games above, or if you’re looking for more information, give the 15-minute Direct dedicated to today’s Monster Hunter announcements a watch.