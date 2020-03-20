Modern Warfare 2 Remastered surfaces once again

A few years back, Activision decided that it was going to remaster the original Modern Warfare and package it in with Infinite Warfare. While the reaction to Infinite Warfare wasn’t that great, the reaction to Modern Warfare Remastered was pretty solid, with Activision eventually deciding to break it off into a standalone release. Many of us expected Activision to quickly follow up on that success with a remaster of Modern Warfare 2, but such a game never surfaced.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been rumors; indeed, we’ve heard plenty of rumors about the existence of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered throughout the years, and a very convincing one popped up today. Noted Twitter leaker Nibellion has discovered a rating for Modern Warfare 2 Remastered posted to the website belonging to South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Koreahttps://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX pic.twitter.com/4Z8Ro2IT05 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 20, 2020

The listing on the GRAC’s website doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the game – except for the fact that it’s been rated “Youth not allowed,” which is little surprise. The listing does, however, refer to “Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered” specifically, suggesting that Activision may not be remastering the Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer component.

If that’s accurate, it’s a strange move. Multiplayer has always been the main draw of Call of Duty for the vast majority of players, and while the campaign in Modern Warfare Remastered did get a lot of attention, that game shipped with multiplayer as well.

As always, this isn’t clear-cut confirmation that a remaster is indeed on the way, but it’s a pretty strong indication of it. We’ll have to wait on Activision for official confirmation, but with this rating out in the open, don’t be surprised to see the company announce Modern Warfare 2 Remastered later this year.