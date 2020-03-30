Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release reportedly right around the corner

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is one of those games that has been rumored for years but never actually seems to get confirmed. This past week, however, has been a big one for Modern Warfare 2 Remastered rumors, culminating today with the report that the game will get a surprise release on Tuesday, March 31st. That’s tomorrow for those of you who may not have a calendar handy.

That report comes from Eurogamer, which cites a leaked German PlayStation Store listing revealing as much. Though the listing has since been removed, Eurogamer says that it “understands” the listing “to be accurate.” On top of that, a Twitter account devoted to Modern Warfare 2 Remastered (itself an extension of Gaming Intel) has published a leaked trailer for the game.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked. RT if you're hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N — MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

This all comes after Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was rated by South Korea’s GRAC, implying an impending release. Unfortunately, as that GRAC listing suggested, it appears that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will only feature the campaign, with no multiplayer or co-op modes in sight. Eurogamer notes that multiplayer maps will be added to Modern Warfare 2019 instead.

According to that store listing, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will run €25, which means we can probably expect a $30 price point here in the US. Eurogamer says that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been ready for release for “quite some time,” with Activision simply waiting for the right time to launch it.

It seems that with a lot of eyes on Call of Duty at the moment thanks to the launch of Warzone, now is the time Activision has been waiting for. If release day truly is tomorrow, then we should hear something official soon – stay tuned, because we’ll let you know when Activision shares more.