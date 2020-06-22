Mixer converting to Facebook Gaming, starting now

Microsoft just announced that they’d be shutting down their streaming platform Mixer, “enabling” gamers to “transition” to Facebook Gaming. The announcement came at the tail end of the WWDC 2020 Apple streaming event, while tech and gaming press were busy finishing up their first wave of coverage of Apple’s event. Microsoft’s announcement subtly suggested that they were “teaming up” with Facebook Gaming so that they could “make it easy for anyone in the Mixer community to join, if they choose to do so.”

Microsoft also suggested that they will “work to transition the Mixer community over the next few weeks.” As of July 22, “all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming.” This is part of what Microsoft described as “a key part of a broader effort that Xbox and Facebook Gaming are embarking on.”

This effort will effectively shut down Mixer altogether, though Microsoft said they’d be “shutting down the operations side” of the Mixer community. This move came 3 years and 1 month after the world’s first introduction of Mixer – back on May 25, 2017.

Now, staring immediately, Microsoft and Facebook are pointing Mixer users toward fb.gg/mixer to sign up for the transition. Streamers that’ve been working with Mixer’s “open monetization program” will be “granted eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program.” Users will also be fast-tracking onboarding for eligible streamers. Those streamers that are “Mixer Partners” right now will be getting double-payment for all their earnings in the month of June.

Microsoft suggested that they “encourage all Mixer viewers to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks to help support your favorite Mixer Partners and streamers.” If you have “outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions,” you’ll get Xbox Gift Card credit as a “thank you” after Mixer is shut down. Mixer will continue to operate through July 22, 2020.

We’ll have more on the details of how much credit each individual user will get in a follow-up article this afternoon – stay tuned as we get more details!