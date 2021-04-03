Mitsubishi is the selling every classic ride in its UK heritage fleet

Over the years, Mitsubishi has made some very cool automobiles that are highly desired by sports car fans. Cars like the Evo and 3000GT, for example. In recent years, Mitsubishi has fallen on tough times and has recently decided to pull out of the UK entirely.

As a result of its decision to pull out of the UK, the automaker is selling off its entire UK heritage fleet of classic automobiles. There are 14 classic cars that are going to auction with no reserve meaning the highest bidder takes them home no matter what. Some of the more interesting out of the 14 vehicles are several Lancer Evolution models, including a 2001 signed by Tommi Makinen.

Another Evo is a 2015 FQ-440 MR which was a limited-edition model built in a run of only 40 units to celebrate the end of the Evo. Other Evo models, including 2008 and a 2007, are for sale. The 2007 is built to Group N specification. That car competed in the British Rally Championship in 2007 and 2008.

A Mitsubishi Galant Rally car is also part of the action. Another cool Mitsubishi sports car is a 1988 Starion, which is a car some may not be familiar with that was available in the US. A 1992 3000GT is also part of the action. While the performance cars may grab the most attention, there are some other iconic vehicles.

One is a 1983 Jeep J27 that was built under license from Willys. A 2000 Shogun, L200 Desert Warrior truck, and several other pristine rides are for sale. I always had a soft spot for the Starion and remember them sitting in rows at the local dealership back in the day.