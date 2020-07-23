Mitsubishi gears up with a new line of vehicles

Mitsubishi has been on a significant decline in vehicle sales over the last several years. Many enthusiasts were done with the brand when it discontinued the Evo several years back. Now the company focuses on cheap cars and SUVs. Mitsubishi has announced that it plans a considerable new vehicle investment for North America in 2021.

Its plan will see several brand-new vehicles introduced to the market, including the all-new next-generation Outlander landing in Q2 of 2021. Mitsubishi notes that major styling enhancements will be unveiled for the Eclipse Cross. An upgraded powertrain with an improved electric driving range for the Outlander PHEV will be rolled out in Q4 of 2020.

Mitsubishi’s budget car, the Mirage and Mirage G4 will get new styling updates outside and in for Q1 2021. New safety features are also coming to the Mitsubishi lineup with every vehicle to receive standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection active safety feature. The 2021 Outlander Sport will carryover with no changes from the 2020 model year with the new vehicle landing by the middle of 2021.

Mitsubishi points out that the Outlander Sport is its best-selling model and is ranked in the top three of the 2020 JD Power IQS study in the small SUV class. The update coming next year is meant to ensure the vehicle remains a leader in the segment. When the 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 land at the beginning of 2021, it will be a 2021 model. It will feature an extensive exterior redesign and will continue to be the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid gasoline-fueled vehicle in the US.

Mitsubishi says that the redesign will put it into a “new level of consideration.” Eclipse Cross will get a redesign that uses the Mitsubishi next-generation design language, bringing a fresh new look, revised interior, and a new infotainment system. The next-generation Outlander will debut by mid-2021 as a 2022 model and will be bigger and better than before, promising to be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the US.