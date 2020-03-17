Mint Mobile is temporarily giving its customers free unlimited data

Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier that exploded in popularity after its new owner was revealed as Ryan Reynolds, is offering free unlimited data for all of its customers. The new perk is available for a limited time and is designed to get the public through the current coronavirus outbreaks and quarantine over the next few weeks.

Mint is one of multiple carriers that is introducing temporary changes to its service for subscribers impacted by the quarantines. According to the carrier, customers will get free unlimited data from March 15 through April 14. The change applies to current and new subscribers.

Ordinarily, Mint offers customers from 3GB to 12GB of data per month depending on which plan they have. These plans are charged in blocks of three months, six months, or 12 months, with each progressively offering discounts when broken down on a month-by-month basis. Once the user runs out of data, they’ll be throttled at slower speeds.

This change effectively gets rid of the throttling until mid-April, ensuring subscribers are able to stay in contact with their friends and family, as well as giving them access to the latest information on the outbreak in their cities.

In a statement, Mint said: