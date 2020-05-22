MINI Oxford Editions are available to all

MINI USA has announced that the value-oriented MINI Oxford Edition is available to all consumers in the United States. The automaker has also added the 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition to the line joining the two-door and four-door Oxford Edition models and giving customers more value, substance, style, safety, and fun.

The Oxford Edition was previously only available to current and recently graduated college students, along with active-duty and recently retired US military members. MINI says that the models were offered to everyone “at a time when many customers may be experiencing financial challenges due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The 2020 MINI Oxford Edition is offered in both the Cooper and Cooper ALL4 variants.

The special edition comes with all the standard equipment of the Classic Trim, including leatherette upholstery, a 6.5-inch display with Bluetooth, backup camera, and park distance control. The vehicle also includes a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a panoramic sunroof. The Oxford Edition has standard 18-inch wheels, anthracite headliner, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a choice of six exterior colors. The MSRP for the 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition is $25,900 with the ALL4 version starting at $27,900.

Neither price includes the $850 destination and handling fee. MINI says that the special edition has $5500 in options as standard equipment. The 2021 MINI Oxford Edition comes in two or four-door versions and comes standard with the Connected Infotainment System with a 6.5-inch high-resolution screen and Bluetooth. The car also includes a rear-view camera, park distance controller, and MINI Teleservices and emergency call. This version comes with upgraded 17-inch wheels in silver or black.

Buyers can get the vehicle with an automatic or manual transmission and includes a dual-pane panoramic moonroof, heated seats, and six exterior colors. The 2021 MINI Oxford Edition two-door is priced at $19,750 for starters with the four-door version starting at $20,750. Pricing excludes the $850 destination and handling fee.