Mini John Cooper Works GP Pack is a limited-edition

Mini is offering a new option for the John Cooper Works version of the iconic Cooper car. The new Works GP package promises to bring “the full potential” of the JCW engine and drivetrain from the racetrack to the road. Mini will build 3000 units starting in July. The package promises to bring “racetrack flare” to the streets.

All Works GP Pack vehicles will have a body covered in metallic racing grey paint with contrasting melting silver metallic for the roof. The vehicle has a John Cooper Works rear spoiler and mirror caps. On the hood is a black scoop, and the vehicle also gets black door handles and a black fuel lid. The car rolls on 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels featuring a “GP” badge on the center caps.

While the vehicle has inspiration derived from racing, it is designed with unrestricted everyday driving in mind. The Works GP promises to “epitomize elite sporting performance.” The seats are finished in a Leather Dinamica finish with “GP” badges. The logos are also on the floor mats for the driver and front passenger. The steering wheel is leather covered and has a three printed metal center marking the 12 o’clock position.

Buyers can choose an optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission gets metal shift panels with the GP logo made using 3D printing. For further customization, buyers can also choose Mini Original accessories that include a hood scoop, side scuttles, and lift gate handle in stitched carbon. An available black waistline finisher is offered along with interior appointments like shift knobs and a handbrake grip in carbon fiber.

It’s unclear how much the Works GP package will add to the base price of the John Cooper Works version of the Mini Cooper. It’s also unclear when in July the vehicle will launch, and if it will come to the United States.