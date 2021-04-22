Mini John Cooper Works convertible and coupe pack style and performance

Mini has unveiled its convertible and coupe John Cooper Works sports cars. The hardtop is rated for a combined fuel economy of 7.1-6.8 l/100 km, with the convertible rated for 7.4-7.1 l/100 km. The vehicles also have low CO2 emissions making them sporty, fun to drive, and green. Mini said that the cars have fresh design features and new equipment for the current year model.

Both versions of the John Cooper Works have round LED headlights and a larger hexagonal radiator grille. The larger radiator grille works with larger side openings to channel more cooling air to the drivetrain and brakes. Mini also paints the bumper strip in body color and has modified the side scuttles on the front side panels and the rear diffuser on both models.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with TwinPower turbo technology. The engine produces 231 horsepower and 320Nm of torque. The car can reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds in hardtop form when fitted with the standard six-speed manual transmission. When fitted with the optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the vehicle can reach the same speed in 6.1 seconds.

The convertible is a little slower to 100 km/h needing 6.6 seconds with the manual and 6.5 seconds with the automatic. Buyers of the convertible get an electrically powered textile soft top and can choose an optional Mini Yours soft top with woven in Union Jack graphics. The top can be opened at speeds up to 30 km/h.

Both models feature Brembo brakes and 17-inch wheels; 18-inch wheels are an option. The latest version of the optional Adaptive Suspension is available to provide a balance between sportiness and ride comfort. The car also gets standard heated steering well, lane departure warning, and stop & go function for the active cruise control. An 8.8-inch touch display is used for the infotainment system. Pricing for both models is unannounced at this time.