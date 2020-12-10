MINI Countryman Boardwalk features exclusive Deep Laguna metallic paint

MINI has announced a new specially equipped version of the Countryman that is specifically designed to tackle everyday life, including excursions outside of the city and on unpaved terrain. The vehicle is called the Countryman Boardwalk edition and is painted in an exclusive color called Deep Laguna metallic. MINI offers the car in three variants, and all are available now.

Deep Laguna metallic is a blue tone color previously developed as exclusive for the MINI Convertible Sidewalk edition. The black finish on the roof and exterior mirror caps contrasts the blue color of the body. The emblem on the car was inspired by the boardwalks found on British beaches, as were the Side Scuttles.

The sides of the roof at the rear windows and the interior bar on the passenger side also bear the logo with the model’s name. Three versions available include the Cooper Countryman Boardwalk with a three-cylinder gas engine using turbochargers to produce 136 horsepower. A four-cylinder engine is available with 178 horsepower in that model.

The Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Boardwalk is offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch. The same transmission options are available in the MINI Cooper S Countryman Boardwalk. The all-wheel-drive version of that car is offered with an eight-speed transmission as standard. It’s unclear, but it appears the other versions use the same engines.

MINI notes that there are numerous options for the special edition vehicle allowing for personalization and driving pleasure. MINI says the exclusive Deep Laguna metallic paint finish was a hit when it was unveiled on the previous special edition model, and fans had been asking for the color on the Countryman model. Pricing is unannounced, and it’s unclear if the Countryman Boardwalk editions will be available in the United States.