Minecraft Live 2021: Mob vote, when, and where

The annual Minecraft celebration known as Minecraft Live has been given a date and a time for the year 2021. This year’s Minecraft Live will once again be exclusively live streamed – not an in-person event – and it’ll appear on Minecraft’s official webpage and the Minecraft YouTube channel. Minecraft Live will take place on October 16, and we’ll see a bunch of new content and have the opportunity to do a “community vote” to choose which new mob is released in the game.

Minecraft will deliver what they’re calling “the biggest event of the … decade” with Minecraft Live 2021. Below you’ll see the trailer for this event, complete with Quadramorphic Entervision delivery. They’ve also claimed they’ll bring the audio with a Pillager Raid-eo digital audio system!

OF NOTE: There is a disclaimer about the video which says “all claims referenced in this video are based on gut feeling and aesthetically pleasing letters.” This includes any suggestions or hints you see about the mob vote. Said vote will happen with the group’s “state-of-the-art B.E.A.C.O.N broadcasting system.”

The vote for a new mob in the year 2020 set Iceologer, Moobloom, and Glow Squid up against one-another. The ICEOLOGER was an ice spike/mountain mob that threw snowballs – that would have been pretty great. Moobloom was a cow made with flowers. The glow squid looked cool and dropped glow ink – there really was no competition to speak of when that fact was revealed. We don’t yet know what we’ll be voting on in October of 2021!

Minecraft Live will appear on the official Minecraft webpage as well as the YouTube channel for Minecraft, and on Twitch. This event will take place on October 16, 2021, and it’ll start at NOON EDT. That’s 11AM Central time, 10AM Mountain, 9AM Pacific. We’ll also be covering all the news here on SlashGear, so if you’re more about reading than you are about watching, we’re ready to roll!

Minecraft Live is the current form of what once was Minecon. In the future there MAY be a return to said convention name with real in-person visits to a physical location, but maybe not. Cross your fingers for whichever format you like the best!