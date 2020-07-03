Minecraft is so big it’s getting a breakfast cereal

When it comes to video games, few have become so big that they get their own breakfast cereal. The fairly short list includes franchises like Angry Birds, Super Mario, and Overwatch, but it won’t be long before we see Minecraft join them. Kellogg’s has announced that it’s making a breakfast cereal themed around Minecraft, and that can only mean one thing: Green, Creeper-colored marshmallows.

More specifically, Kellogg’s new product is called Minecraft Creeper Crunch, and it includes a cinnamon cereal with green, block-shaped marshmallows. Perhaps green cereal isn’t the most appetizing thing for the adults in the room, but we can be fairly certain that young children who love Minecraft will get pretty excited about Creeper Crunch.

If the big Creeper face on the box fails to pull them in, then the fact that they’ll get codes for in-game cosmetics in the box probably will. According to Kellogg’s press release (as reported by Gaming Trend), there will be codes for clothing items like cloaks and jackets in each box, with 10 codes to collect in all.

Among the biggest gaming franchises, food deals are nothing new. The Super Mario franchise, for instance, can be spotted in several places around the grocery store, and once upon a time, so could various Angry Birds foods. These days, Angry Birds isn’t nearly as big as it used to be, but we probably don’t have to worry about the same thing happening to Minecraft considering it’s the best-selling game of all time.

Minecraft Creeper Crunch will be out in August here in the US in an 8 ounce box for $4 and a 12 ounce box for $5.69. There’s no word on how long it’ll be available, but since it’s labeled as a limited time item, don’t plan on it sticking around for too long.