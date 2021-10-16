Minecraft Dungeons Spookier Fall arrives: Rewards, challenges, and trailer

The Minecraft Dungeons team has taken the wraps off Spookier Fall, this year’s follow-up to last year’s Spooky Fall event. The limited-time event offers new Halloween-themed spookiness, related challenges, and rewards. The company has released a launch trailer to go alongside the new Spookier Fall event, offering a teaser for those who haven’t yet purchased Minecraft Dungeons.

The new Halloween event in Minecraft Dungeons will be around from October 13 until November 2. During this time, players will participate in seasonal trials and other challenges to unlock blocky, pixelated rewards. Fans will want to participate to get their hands on the exclusive items that won’t be available once the spooky season ends.

Examples of this year’s exclusive spooky items include the Spooky Goardian armor, Cackling Broom, and Phantom Bow. Those who have the Bedrock Edition can also get the Spooky Gourdian Character Creator Set for free. Check out the trailer above for a look at these items and others.

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler game based on the Minecraft universe; it is available to purchase for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC now. The game’s Standard Edition is priced at $19.99, while additional DLCs are available at an extra cost.

Today, October 16, also marks the start of Minecraft Live for fans who want the latest news and to celebrate the hit game’s continued existence. Beyond that, the team has also rolled out the Spookier Fall Halloween merchandise for diehard fans to wear this season, including shirts and canvas bags.