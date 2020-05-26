Minecraft Dungeons now available: Where to buy

Today is a big day for Minecraft fans and action RPG fans alike, as today, Minecraft Dungeons is launching to the masses. Minecraft Dungeons is an interesting departure for the franchise, as it’s an action RPG in the same vein as games like Diablo and Torchlight. Despite the fact that Minecraft Dungeons is one of Microsoft’s first-party properties, the game is available on a number of platforms, just like Minecraft proper is.

For instance, in addition to launching on Xbox One and PC as we’d expect, Minecraft Dungeons has also gone live on PlayStation 4 and Switch. The game is available in two forms: the Standard Edition, which runs $19.99, and the Hero Edition, which is $10 more expensive. The Hero Edition, Microsoft says, will net players the Hero Cape, a pair of skins, a chicken pet, and access to two upcoming DLC packs, but more specific details aren’t available on those just yet.

Minecraft Dungeons is also available through Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC, so if you don’t want to buy the game, you can play it through Microsoft’s subscription service. In an FAQ on the Minecraft website, Microsoft says that that only the Standard Edition is available through Game Pass, but also that Game Pass subscribers will save 10% on Minecraft Dungeons DLC.

One important thing to note regarding the PC version is that it isn’t available through Steam. Some of Microsoft’s recent PC titles have been published to Steam – namely Halo: The Master Chief Collection – but if you want to own the game outright on PC, it looks like you’ll have to buy from the Microsoft Store.

Elsewhere in that FAQ, Microsoft says that Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t feature cross-saves, so keep that in mind if you plan to buy on multiple platforms. More content is promised for Minecraft Dungeons in the future, so keep it here at SlashGear and we’ll let you know when Mojang and Microsoft drop some new details.