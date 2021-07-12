Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC revealed alongside Ultimate Edition

It’s a big day for Minecraft Dungeons fans because not only have Microsoft and Mojang confirmed details of the next DLC pack en route to the game, but they’ve also announced a free content update for everyone. In addition, Mojang today announced Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, which – you guessed it – comes with the base game all of the DLC released to date.

First, though, let’s talk about the next DLC. It’ll be called Echoing Void, and Mojang describes it as “the conclusion to the story we’ve been following for over a year.” It’s also described as the “final arc” for the game in the blog post announcing it today, so it sounds like this could be the final DLC for Minecraft Dungeons.

Of course, Mojang also notes in today’s announcement that “there’s plenty more to come” for Minecraft Dungeons, so who knows if Echoing Void truly is the last DLC. What we do know is that players will be heading to the End in Echoing Void, doing battle with the Endermen, and collecting legendary gear along the way.

In addition to the new content in Echoing Void, Minecraft Dungeons will also receive a free update called Gauntlet of Gales. This is a “maze-like” mission that can be played through the in-game mission map. Mojang says that we should expect plenty of challenges as we go through the Gauntlet of Gales, so be prepared for a difficult mission.

Finally, Mojang and Microsoft announced Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, which will include the base game and all six DLC packs that have been released so far: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void. No price has been announced yet, but Mojang does say that the Ultimate Edition will cost less than buying the base game and all of the DLCs separately. Look for Echoing Void, Gauntlet of Gales, and Minecraft: Ultimate Edition to all drop on July 28th.