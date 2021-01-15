Millie Bobby Brown side-by-side with Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

If the future required a recasting of the role of Princess Leia for Star Wars, the internet might’ve just found its actress-of-choice. Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles as 11 in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes in the Netflix show Enola Holmes, was planted in a set of Star Wars clips via Deepfake. With the greatest of ease, MBB just replaced Carrie Fisher’s face – though none of the official parties in play had anything to do with the creation of said video.

To be entirely fair, here, the Deepfake process does some melding of faces when it drops one face over another. There is a significant amount of blurring of the lines of reality when a video like this is made. The proof of concept makes Millie Bobby Brown look and feel a lot more like Carrie Fisher than she would if the scenes were re-filmed from scratch.

But the results may well be enough to give Lucasfilm, Disney, or whoever is responsible for the future therein enough of a mind-spark to make MBB the Princess for real. It’d be right on time for a spot at the tail end of the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, wouldn’t it?

Disney/Lucasfilm, etc guaranteed they would not digitally recreate Carrie Fisher any more than they have – in Rogue One, that is. Now that the original Leia Organa actress has passed from this mortal plane (rest in peace), the only way forward is a new casting for any period before A New Hope.

Between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, Leia would still (ideally) need to look and act like Carrie Fisher – but who knows? In any case, it’s difficult to imagine a future in which multiple Star Wars shows and movies are made anywhere near or during the time when Leia Organa was alive in the universe and NOT feature her in some way or another.