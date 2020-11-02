Milk recall issued by FDA – Eggnog, Lemonade too

A recall was published by the FDA today for a wide variety of products bottled by Homestead Creamery. The company worked with the FDA to voluntarily recall glass bottles for products distributed in late October, 2020. There are no known health risks associated with the issue, but you might very well have a nasty tasting (and smelling) bottle of drink in your refrigerator right now.

There’s a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process in play, here, with Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, VA. Per the recall, issued on October 30, 2020, “glass bottled product in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.”

The products include returnable glass bottles, and appeared in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. They appeared in retail stores, through direct delivery, and with wholesale distributors. This could mean that you’ll see these products outside the sources listed – but it’s not very likely.

• A2A2 2% half gallon, UPC: 875252000289, Best buy date(s): Nov 8

• Creamline Whole Milk half gallon, UPC: 875252000074, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon, UPC: 875252000173, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Homogenized Whole Milk quart, UPC: 875252000159, Best buy date(s): Nov 5, Nov 8, Nov 9

• 2% Milk half gallon, UPC: 875252000272, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• 2% Milk quart, UPC: 875252000258, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon, UPC: 875252000371, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart, UPC: 875252000357, Best buy date(s): Nov 8, Nov 9

• Chocolate Milk half gallon, UPC: 875252000470, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Chocolate Milk quart, UPC: 875252000456, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 5, Nov 9

• Orange Cream Milk quart, UPC: 875252000623, Best buy date(s): Nov 8

• Cowpuccino Milk quart, UPC: 875252000760, Best buy date(s): Nov 8

• Heavy Cream quart, UPC: 875252000890, Best buy date(s): Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9

• Half and Half quart, UPC: 875252000869, Best buy date(s): Nov 8, Nov 9

• Buttermilk quart, UPC: 875252000821, Best buy date(s): Nov 29

• Lemonade half gallon, UPC: 875252002658, Best buy date(s): Dec 19, Dec 20

• Eggnog quart returnable bottle, UPC: 875252000982, Best buy date(s): Nov 15

• Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle, UPC: 875252000920, Best buy date(s): Nov 15

• Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle, UPC: 875252000999 Nov 15

• Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle, UPC: 875252001002 Nov 15

• Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle, UPC: 875252000951 Nov 15

Shipments of the products began on October 15, 2020, and rolled out for several days before the issue was caught. Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles “with the best by date of November 15” are also part of the recall. They appeared in The Fresh Market stores in a number of states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments started on October 14, 2020, for these non-returnable bottles.

Per the release from the FDA and Homestead Creamery, product issues should be reported by consumers. They’ve released the Homestead Creamery phone number for issues: 540-721-2045, available for calls on weekdays from 8AM to 4:30PM Eastern Time.