Mil-spec F-150 Intrepid Supertruck has a supercharged 675 horsepower V-8

Mil-Spec Automotive is a company that has been taking trucks and SUVs and souping them up for a long time. The company made its name modifying the long discontinued Hummer SUV. In recent years it’s turned its hand to modifying the best-selling Ford F-150 pickup.

Its latest product is the Intrepid F-150 Supertruck, and the pickup is packed with modifications. The vehicle looks like a Raptor on steroids, complete with custom bodywork, plenty of lights, and new wheels and tires. Mil-Spec will build the truck in four colors, including Agate Black, Magnetic Gray, Lead Foot Gray, and Oxford White.

The truck rolls on a highly customized suspension system, lifting it 13-inches off the ground. It has custom Baja bumpers and rolls on 20-inch wheels shod with 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Mil-Spec also worked on the interior with new leather installed, premium billet controls, a new steering wheel, and badging.

While most of the interior is stock, under the hood the 5.0-liter V8 has been modified significantly. The normal 5.0 V8 in F-150 trim makes 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Mil-Spec strapped a blower to the V8, and it now makes 675 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque.

To make that much power and torque requires 93-octane premium. The fuel system was modified with upgraded fuel rails, 47 pound-per-hour fuel injectors, and a new air-to-liquid intercooler. The heavily modified suspension does maintain the factory Ford tow rating. This vehicle does roll on the Baja Suspension kit featuring Fox Racing shocks and new control arms and half shafts. Exact pricing is a mystery, but the truck is expected to cost well to the six-figure range.