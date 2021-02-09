Microsoft’s Lunar New Year Sale offers steep discounts on Xbox and PC games

Microsoft has announced its new Lunar New Year Sale for Xbox owners, and it comes alongside a similar Microsoft Store sale for PC gamers. The company is offering popular titles at up to a bit more than half off for Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners. PC gamers, meanwhile, can get select on-sale titles for up to 75-percent off through the Microsoft Store.

The Lunar New Year Sale covers a variety of popular, hit games for Xbox and PC. For Xbox console owners, the on-sale titles include games like Far Cry 5, Dark Soul III, GTA V: Premium Online Edition, Hitman 2 Gold Edition, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition, and more. Xbox game discounts range up to 55-percent off.

Take advantage of deals on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Yakuza Like A Dragon, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more during the Lunar New Year Sale. https://t.co/7gwA5ZIeDZ — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 9, 2021

The Microsoft Store sale, meanwhile, offers PC gamers discounts at up to 75-percent off, with titles on sale including games like Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, Sea of Thieves, Dragon Mania Legends, Halo Master Chief Collection, Age of Empires I/II/III Definitive Edition, and more.

For PC gamers, Microsoft notes that it is also offering deals on game add-ons, plus players can expect to find some in-game deals, as well. The Forza Horizon 4 title is likewise an Xbox Play Anywhere game, meaning you’ll be able to play it on both the Xbox and the PC.

If you’re an Xbox owner, you can browse the sale through the console store or on the Xbox.com website. If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll need to head over to the Microsoft Store to see the sale. Microsoft says the game discounts will be available until February 15, noting that prices and availability may vary a bit based on the player’s region.