Microsoft’s Big Gaming Weekend serves up free games on Xbox One and PC

If you’re looking for something to play this weekend and you own either a gaming PC or an Xbox One, it seems that Microsoft has you covered. Today, the company announced a “Big Gaming Weekend” in which it will unlock 10 games and allow anyone to play them. There are some big names on the list too, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Gears 5.

Most of these games are only available on console, but there are a few that will be playable on PC as well. Of the 10 games, six of them are Xbox Game Pass titles, so it seems that Microsoft is hoping this promotion spurs some Game Pass sign ups once it’s all over. Here’s a list of all of the games that are free-to-play this weekend, and unless otherwise noted, they’re free from today, August 6th, until Monday, August 10th:

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Multiplayer Only (August 7th-10th)

• Gears 5

• Black Desert

• Dragon Ball FighterZ

• Monster Hunter World

• Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (August 6th-19th)

• Borderlands 3 (August 6th-9th)

• Subnautica

• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

• ARK: Survival Evolved

All of the games listed above will be playable on Xbox One, but Subnautica, Gears 5, and ARK: Survival Evolved will be playable on PC as well. Gears 5, Monster Hunter World, Elder Scrolls Online, Subnautica, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and ARK: Survival Evolved are all available on Xbox Game Pass, so if Microsoft does get you to start a subscription because of this promotion, you’ll be able to continue playing those six titles through the service.

In addition to making all of these games free-to-play for the weekend, Microsoft has also made multiplayer free across all games, meaning you won’t need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to play online. This promotion is part of the larger “Summer Mode” event for Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft says it will have more Summer Mode “perks, quests, and sweepstakes” to talk about next week. In the meantime, check out the Big Gaming Weekend website to see the games available in your region.