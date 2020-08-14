Microsoft Ultimate Game Sale discounts Xbox, PC games, accessories

There’s never any lack of video game sales in the summertime, and today, it seems it’s Microsoft’s turn to host one. Microsoft has kicked off its Ultimate Game Sale, and while the focus for many might be the Xbox One game discounts, there are also some PC and gaming accessory discounts to be had as well. There even seems to be some hardware sales to take advantage of if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop or laptop.

One look at the deals page for Xbox games, however, and it’s clear that those discounts are the main draw of this sale. While there are 104 PC games discounted in this sale – no small number on its own, of course – there are 571 deals on Xbox One games. Links to all of the discounts can be found over on the Microsoft Store’s deals page.

Some of the standout Xbox One deals include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $38.99, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe edition for $19.99, Borderlands 3 for $29.99, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $11.99. Keep in mind that these are prices for Xbox Live Gold members, so if you aren’t subscribed, you’re looking at paying 10% more for the games you buy.

On the PC front, some deals that may be worth checking out include The Outer Worlds for $29.99, Forza Motorsport 7 for $19.99, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition for $19.99, and Metro Exodus for $17.99. Some of the accessories Microsoft has on sale include headsets, mice, keyboards, and speakers from companies like Logitech, JBL, and Razer – you can even pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch for $40 off if you feel so inclined.

The discounts Microsoft is offering on gaming PCs and laptops aren’t massive in most cases, as many machines are discounted by $100. There are some larger discounts to be found there, however, including $2,899.99 ($600 off) for Corsair’s ONE i164 compact gaming desktop with a Core i9-9900K and a 2080 Ti. So, Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale has discounts on a little bit of everything – look for it to wrap up on August 24th.