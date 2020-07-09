Microsoft Teams smart displays make it easier to work from home

In addition to detailing new features for its Teams software, Microsoft has also taken the wraps off Microsoft Teams displays, which are small portable displays that include high-quality microphones, speakers, and webcams for use with video chats. According to the company, these new displays are all-in-one devices made specifically for Teams users, offering them voice access to Cortana and a touchscreen.

Microsoft Teams is, of course, a collaboration platform to help workers get things done while working remotely or simply in different departments. Microsoft Teams displays are Cortana smart displays that work as an adjunct to one’s daily workflow, joining a laptop and other gear to provide high-quality remote communications tools alongside a more convenient quick-access interface.

The Teams displays feature what Microsoft refers to as a ‘glanceable’ interface that provides quick access to chat, calls, contacts, calendar, voicemail, and other things. Users can quickly view messages and mentions, their upcoming meetings and other appointments, and more. As well, the displays provide voice access to Microsoft’s personal assistant Cortana.

Users are given a certain degree of personalization control over the Microsoft Teams display, including the ability to change the wallpaper. The display integrates with the user’s main PC, meaning they can unlock and lock the smart display using their laptop or desktop. As well, this integration enables users to participate in Teams meetings using either of their devices.

Microsoft says that its Teams displays offer enterprise-grade security and necessary security features, including shutters to cover the webcam, mute switches for the microphones, sign-ins using Azure Active Directory credentials, an admin portal for managing and updating the devices, and Cortana enterprise-grade services.

The first Microsoft Teams display will be the Lenovo ThinkSmart View, and it’ll soon be joined by a model from Yealink.