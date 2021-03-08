Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 models leak with AMD and Intel details

Yet another leak has surfaced surrounding Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Laptop 4, which is expected to launch with a design very similar to the Surface Laptop 3, as well as both Intel and AMD hardware options. According to the latest report, the Surface Laptop 4 option featuring AMD hardware will sport special ‘Surface Edition’ processors.

The new details come from the German website WinFuture, which reports that the Surface Laptop 4 will launch sometime next month with Intel and AMD configurations. The AMD version is, according to the leak, set to offer consumers the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U.

In comparison to the Ryzen 4000 mobile series, consumers will also reportedly have the option of getting Microsoft’s next Surface Laptop with the latest 11th-gen Intel processors. The report goes on to claim that the Laptop Surface 4 will be available in 13.5- and 15-inch models (the same offered for the current Surface Laptop 3), both with 3:2 aspect ratio displays.

Other details alleged in the report include the same screen resolutions found on the Surface Laptop 3 model, as well as up to 32GB of RAM with the Intel model and up to 16GB with the AMD version. In the same way, the storage is said to max out at 1TB/512GB depending on whether you go with Intel or AMD.

Ultimately, the leak indicates that Microsoft plans another Surface Laptop model that largely retains the same design, but with another upgrade in chips for those in need of a performance boost. Of course, and as with any leak, the details may prove inaccurate once Microsoft officially unveils the Surface Laptop 4.