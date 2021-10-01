Microsoft Store for Xbox is adding accessibility feature tags for games

The latest Xbox Accessibility Showcase has revealed a major change coming to the Microsoft Store for Xbox. According to the company, Xbox gamers will be able to easily find the accessibility features offered by games directly in the Microsoft Store for Xbox. The details are provided in what Xbox calls game accessibility feature tags, which are rolling out to some Insiders now.

Microsoft has focused heavily on accessibility features for Xbox gamers, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller for players who may not be able to use the regular wireless controllers that come with the console. The newly announced change for the Microsoft Store will make it easier for these users to find the games that provide what they need before making a purchase.

According to the announcement, Microsoft is addressing the biggest question it gets from the gaming and disability community, which is how these players can tell which games will suit their needs. Xbox Accessibility Insiders League members can now see those details on games in the Microsoft Store for Xbox, and the feature will arrive for everyone else in the future.

The company plans to refine the feature based on the feedback it gets from insiders, though at this time Xbox says the tags will present 20 different accessibility features that gamers most often look for. These features were selected based on talks with the community and research into the topic, the company notes.

Examples of listed accessibility features include things like whether the game offers subtitles, the ability to remap input, whether single-stick gameplay is supported, and whether players can use a full keyboard with the title. Each game publisher will have the option of linking their product’s accessibility information, as well.

Players will see the accessibility tags arrive on the PC Xbox app, Xbox.com, and the Xbox Game Pass “in the coming months.”