Microsoft Store Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy ends next month

What should have been CD Projekt RED’s crowning glory quickly became its albatross. Much-anticipated and repeatedly delayed, Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch became one for the gaming history books. Sony yanked it off completely from the PlayStation store while game distribution channels made exceptions for the game in their return and refund policies. The controversy around Cyberpunk 2077 has seemingly died down by now, at least enough for Sony to bring the game back to its shelves and for Microsoft to end its generous refund offer for the title.

After having been in production for years, the months of delays have soured expectations for CDPR’s first major title outside of The Witcher franchise. When it launched with numerous show-stopping bugs despite those delays, gamers were understandably more than just upset. It seemed that the bugs were even worse on consoles, and Sony made the unprecedented decision to offer full refunds for the game and remove the title entirely from the PlayStation Network.

Microsoft didn’t ban Cyberpunk 2077 from its Store for Xbox and Windows, but it did make the same exception for the game. Since it launched, Microsoft offered full refunds for the digital copy of the game, something it has never done for any other title.

To their credit, the games’ developers have been pushing out fixes to improve the quality of the game to the point that both Sony and Microsoft seem to already be satisfied. Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PSN but with a big fat warning not to play it on the base PS4 console. For its part, Microsoft is also announcing the upcoming end of its Refund Policy for the sci-fi RPG.

Starting July 6, Cyberpunk 2077 will fall under Microsoft’s standard digital refund policy, both for new and existing purchases. This practically means that buyers will no longer be given a refund outright and have to request Microsoft to look into their specific case. These changes from Sony and Microsoft are a vote of confidence in the game’s current state, but it remains to be seen if players are willing to take the gamble to try a game they turned away from months ago.