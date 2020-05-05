Microsoft reveals Xbox 20/20: The roadmap for Xbox Series X’s launch

2020 is supposed to be a big year for the games industry, with Sony and Microsoft both looking to launching new consoles this holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced game companies to change their plans, as we’ve seen a number of game delays due to the fact that many teams are working from home as the pandemic plays out. Then there’s also the cancellation of E3 2020, which is likely where we would have seen Microsoft really go hard on its Xbox Series X marketing.

With everything that’s happening, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Microsoft and Sony weren’t going to hit their targeted holiday release windows for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. In a post today on Xbox Wire, Microsoft CVP of gaming marketing Jerret West gave us an update on where things stand for Microsoft and this console launch as the pandemic continues, saying first and foremost that Microsoft’s goal is still to launch the new console alongside Halo Infinite this holiday season.

West also notes that all 15 of the Xbox Game Studios teams are working on titles for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass. He also said that Microsoft remains committed to delivering first-party Xbox exclusives on PC the same day they’re available on Xbox One, and reminded us that Microsoft is plotting to bring Project xCloud to Xbox Game Pass later this year.

Still, the pandemic does warrant some changing plans, which is why West revealed a new initiative called Xbox 20/20 today as well. West said this will be a new monthly series of videos that will “take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.”

The first episode of Xbox 20/20 will actually be this week’s episode of Inside Xbox. This first Xbox 20/20 update will focus on Xbox Series X games from third parties, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with Microsoft also planning to detail some of the games that will utilize Xbox Smart Delivery.

We don’t know what the Xbox 20/20 update for June will entail, but West does say that the July update will focus on Xbox Game Studios titles. If you’re looking for details on first-party games for Xbox Series X, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for new details on that July update.

For now, though, we have the May update to look forward to. The new Inside Xbox episode is slated to debut at 8AM PDT/11AM EDT on Thursday, May 7th. It’ll be streaming on the official Xbox channels on Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. We’ll be covering the episode as it happens, so stay tuned for more.