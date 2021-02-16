Microsoft Office app for iPad released at last

There’s a newly fully-functional Microsoft Office app available now for Apple’s iPad. This app isn’t free – it’s part of Microsoft’s Office subscription program(s). The least expensive option for acquiring functionality from this newly updated Microsoft Office app is approximately $6.99 per month. If you’re looking for an app that’s different from the iPhone version of the app, don’t – It’s listed under the same title.

Microsoft will likely transition the various individual apps for iPad and iPhone out of circulation entirely. If you’re currently using Excel or PowerPoint in an app separate from that of Office, now might be a good time to make your own transition to the unified, singular Office app.

The newly updated iPad-compatible listing in the Apple App Store suggests that the iPadOS-optimized app is ready to roll with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint functionality. This app has the ability to create new “Notes” for Office documents, and has its own built-in camera system (Lens).

This app should allow users to easily work on the same documents between devices, as well. Cloud connectivity allows sharing and collaboration between different sorts of devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, and so forth – with aplomb.

The Microsoft Office App in the App Store. If you’re having trouble signing in, heed the following bit of the app listing: “To create or edit documents, sign in with a free Microsoft account on devices with a screen size smaller than 10.1 inches.” You’ll apparently need to have a tiny screen if you want to… start your experience.

This app is currently in the App Store ranked 17th in the “Productivity” category. One might expect it to rise now that it’s on more than just the iPhone with full functionality – but we shall see!