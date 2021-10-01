Microsoft Office 2021 release date and pricing revealed

Today Microsoft made the pricing and release dates of all new Office apps official. They’ve revealed that they’re bringing “many” of the collaborative features from Microsoft 365 (for subscribers) to Office 2021, and they’re ready to roll out both the PC and Mac versions of the core Office apps in a non-subscription format for the year 2021.

Both Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 will have access to Microsoft Teams for personal use. Office 2021, Microsoft 365, Office.com, and the Office mobile app will have “real-time co-authoring” for editing on the fly. Users will need to save files to OneDrive, which currently includes 5GB of storage available to any user who signs into an Office app with a Microsoft account.

The full list of What’s new in Office 2021 is available from Microsoft today, too. Separate lists are included for Windows and for MacOS.

There will be a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. That’ll include “premium versions” of OneDrive, Outlook, Microsoft Editor, and Microsoft Family Safety, as well as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote

There’ll also be a Microsoft 365 Family subscription available for $9.99 per month for up to six people, or $99.99 per year. Updates to the apps out now will get “visual updates” starting on October 5, 2021. Microsoft Teams will be delivered “throughout October and November.”

If you’re looking for Office Home and Student 2021, you’ll pay approximately $149.99. That’ll includes apps Word, OneNote, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Teams for both PC and Mac computers. Office Home and Business 2021 includes everything in Office Home and Student 2021 as well as Outlook “and the rights to use the apps for business purposes.” Office Home and Business 2021 will cost you $249.99 USD.

Office 2021 will be available for sale in both “Home and Student” and “Home and Office” iterations “from retailers worldwide” and through the Microsoft store online with a release date of October 5, 2021.