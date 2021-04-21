Microsoft just made multiplayer free in a bunch of games

Microsoft has been charging for multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold since the days of the Xbox 360, but today it’s making a major change to the way that works. Earlier in the year, in response to pushback over a planned Xbox Live Gold price hike, Microsoft announced that not only would Xbox Live Gold subscriptions stay at the same cost, but also that it would start allowing online multiplayer in free-to-play games without an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Today, Microsoft did as it promised, enabling free online multiplayer in a ton of free-to-play games.

There are more than 50 games on the list Microsoft published today, and there are some big names among them. Some notable titles include the usual battle royale suspects of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends. Competitive titles like Rocket League, Paladins, and Brawlhalla are also on the list. There are even a few MMOs present, including DC Universe Online and Phantasy Star Online 2. Check out the full list below:

• 3on3 FreeStyle

• Aegis Wing

• APB Reloaded

• Apex Legends

• Armored Warfare

• Battle Islands: Commanders

• Bless Unleashed

• Brawlhalla

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Crackdown

• Crackdown 2

• Crimson Alliance

• Crossout

• CRSED: F.O.A.D.

• Darwin Project

• Dauntless

• DC Universe Online

• Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

• Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

• Defiance 2050

• Destiny 2

• Doritos Crash Course

• Dungeon Defenders II

• Enlisted

• Eternal Card Game

• Family Game Night

• Fishing Planet

• Fortnite

• Galaxy Control: Arena

• Happy Wars

• Harm’s Way

• Hawken

• Hyper Scape

• Killer Instinct

• Korgan

• Minion Masters

• Neverwinter

• Outriders (Demo)

• Paladins

• Path of Exile

• Phantasy Star Online 2

• Phantom Dust

• Pinball FX2

• Prominence Poker

• Realm Royale

• Rec Room

• Resident Evil Revelations 2

• ROBLOX

• Rocket League

• Rogue Company

• Skyforge

• SMITE

• Spacelords

• Spellbreak

• Star Trek Online

• Techwars Global Conflict

• TERA

• The Four Kings Casino and Slots

• Too Human

• Trove

• Vigor

• War Thunder

• Warface

• Warframe

• World of Tanks

• World of Warships: Legends

• Yaris

That is a huge list, and it’s one that Microsoft says will grow over time as more free-to-play games are released for Xbox consoles. “Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership,” Microsoft wrote in today’s announcement. “As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer.”

So, if you were subscribed to Xbox Live Gold just so you could play games like Apex Legends and Warzone online, it seems you’re now safe to let that Gold subscription expire. Microsoft says that it will maintain a list of free-to-play games that have free multiplayer over on Xbox.com, so you can check that list in the future if you’re wondering if a certain title offers free multiplayer.