Microsoft has a ton of Xbox One demos lined up for Summer Game Fest

With E3 2020 cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Game Fest was created to fill the void. Of course, a digital event like Summer Game Fest can’t really replicate the full experience of a show like E3, but it looks like Microsoft is going to try hard to do just that anyway. The company has announced that next month, it’ll serve up demos for more than 60 games that are on the way to Xbox One as part of Summer Game Fest.

Microsoft will host these demos on the Xbox One dashboard from July 21st to July 27th, giving players a week to check out the demos that are published. Of course, this event comes with a few caveats, and the first is Microsoft’s warning that these are “not normal ‘game demos.'”

In a post to Xbox Wire, Microsoft draws a distinction between the demos that are normally published to the Xbox Live demo channel and the demos that we’ll see during Summer Game Fest. While a typical game demo might only be created and published when a game is either at or nearing completion, the demos we’ll see during Summer Game Fest will be for games that are still very much a work in progress. Essentially, they’re demos that you’d expect to see on the show floor of a convention like E3.

Microsoft also said today that many of these demos will be available for a week, so play them while they’re live on the Xbox Dashboard or miss out. While some demos might find their way back to the demo channel on Xbox Live eventually, there’s no guarantee that any of them will, so if there’s a game that catches your eye while you’re browsing, be sure to download its demo and take it for a spin before all of them disappear on the 27th.

In all, Microsoft says it expects to have between 75 and 100 games on display during Summer Game Fest, so there could very well be a ton of demos to work your way through. Some of the games confirmed to be getting demos today include Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Welcome to Elk. A full list of the games that will have demos during Summer Game Fest will be revealed as we get closer to July 21st, so stay tuned for that.