Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 6 takes us to the Alps

World Update 6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator is here, and it sounds like a big one. Like all of the other world updates that have come before it, World Update 6 will focus on a specific region of the world, shipping new elevation and terrain data and fleshing that region out in general. With World Update 6, we’re heading to Europe once more, as the update includes improvements for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Anyone who has been to that region of the world knows that it’s already beautiful, thanks in no small part to the Alps, so World Update 6 should make flying over these three countries even more of a feast for the eyes. The patch notes for World Update 6 say that both the elevation data and aerial imagery for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have been updated, but that’s only one part of the improvements contained in this update.

The folks at Asobo Studio have also added 100 “hand-crafted points of interest” to the game. Some of the new points of interest include Wernigerode Castle, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and Castello di Montebello. The full list contains a number of castles and historic churches and cathedrals, so simmers will definitely want to spend some time visiting all of the new points of interest.

In addition to the new points of interest, there are also eight new Photogrammetry cities included in this update: Bielefeld, Braunschweig, Frankfurt am Main, Konstanz, Wuppertal, Graz, Vienna, and Basel. The update also adds 43 new airports and improves data for 100 existing airports. Finally, Simmers will also have a collection of new bush trips, landing challenges, and discovery flights to complete, just as they did in the previous five World Updates.

So, with everything added up, this is indeed a big update. You can check out the full patch notes via the link above to read all about it, but otherwise, Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s World Update 6 is available for download today.